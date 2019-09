Talk of Dion-branded fashion items first surfaced last summer, when Billboard reported that the performer had inked a licensing deal with Epic Rights to create a lifestyle brand around her image. (After seeing her live her best life at Fashion Week , we want a piece of that, please.) The first collection to result from the pair-up is a capsule with Canadian accessories brand Bugatti , on a line of handbags and luggage due out in September, per WWD. Alas, it's not merch — but it'll tide us over for now. Plus, you can now add another type of Céline bag to your wardrobe bucket list.