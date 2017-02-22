Céline Dion finally gave us a look at her upcoming accessories line — and while we'll have to wait until September to shop the collection's 200-plus items, the performer announced she'll be releasing a special capsule collection in less than a week.
Following an overwhelming response to word of Dion's design foray, the singer decided to host a pre-sale for four bag styles, one from each theme of her collaboration with Bugatti.(These include Cavatina, Vibrato, Octave and Pizzicate — all of which are inspired by music.) These selected styles will be made available on February 27 on Dion's website, and will range from $88 to $298.
This story was originally published on February 2, 2017.
Céline Dion is a forever-favorite of ours. However, in 2016, we fell in love with her all over again thanks to her new, daring approach to personal style, courtesy of Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach. Soon enough, she was sitting front row at haute couture, warming our hearts (that'll forever go on) in Titanic-inspired Vetements, and overall crushing it at off-duty dressing. Now, her transformation into full-fledged fashion influencer comes full circle, as she announces her first-ever fashion collaboration, per WWD.
Talk of Dion-branded fashion items first surfaced last summer, when Billboard reported that the performer had inked a licensing deal with Epic Rights to create a lifestyle brand around her image. (After seeing her live her best life at Fashion Week, we want a piece of that, please.) The first collection to result from the pair-up is a capsule with Canadian accessories brand Bugatti, on a line of handbags and luggage due out in September, per WWD. Alas, it's not merch — but it'll tide us over for now. Plus, you can now add another type of Céline bag to your wardrobe bucket list.
It may be the first collection, but Dion's thinking big: WWD reports that the inaugural range consists of over 200 pieces, offered in a range of price points. The specific figures aren't available yet, but here's hoping that this collaboration is Céline we actually can afford.
We'll be keeping our eyes out for a first glimpse of Céline Dion x Bugatti. But our best educated is that the handbags will pair quite well with some custom Off-White.