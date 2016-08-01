In a "This or That" game with Vogue, Celine Dion had to choose what she likes better: piercings or tattoos. Though it's not clear what she thinks of piercings, she brought up a common criticism of tattoos. As you get older, she said, the shape will change to the extent that any writing may become unrecognizable. However, she might make one exception.
"Since my husband passed away, they can make the tattoo as his heartbeat, so I might have his heartbeat on my body for the rest of my life," she said.
In other words, his heart will go on...on her body.
It's a romantic idea, if not a little clinical. And it proves that even people generally against permanent ink aren't immune to the allure of tattoos.
Dion's late husband René Angélil died of cancer at age 73. Their son René-Charles Angelil is named after him, and Pink wrote a song to aid in his wife's grieving process. Whether or not Dion goes through with the tattoo, Angéli's memory is already being kept alive.
