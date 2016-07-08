In January, Céline Dion's husband Rene Angélil died from cancer at age 73.
To help her kids get through it, Dion told them he had "gone up" into the sky. And as for her own grieving process, she told ET that Pink wrote a song to comfort her. The piece is appropriately called "recovering." We doubt it's as powerful as "My Heart Will Go On," but it's a sweet gesture nonetheless.
"She is phenomenal. I love her for her talent, for her strength, for her focus, the person she is," Dion said of Pink. "At the [Billboard Music Awards], when I saw her, I said, 'For you to take the time to really write a song, to give me a tool, a piece of luggage to help me to move forward to walk to keep going…'" She also said support from her fans has helped her make it through.
Nothing is enough to make someone who has lost a loved one feel okay. But knowing people care about you can make it hurt a little less, and we're glad Dion has that from multiple people.
To help her kids get through it, Dion told them he had "gone up" into the sky. And as for her own grieving process, she told ET that Pink wrote a song to comfort her. The piece is appropriately called "recovering." We doubt it's as powerful as "My Heart Will Go On," but it's a sweet gesture nonetheless.
"She is phenomenal. I love her for her talent, for her strength, for her focus, the person she is," Dion said of Pink. "At the [Billboard Music Awards], when I saw her, I said, 'For you to take the time to really write a song, to give me a tool, a piece of luggage to help me to move forward to walk to keep going…'" She also said support from her fans has helped her make it through.
Nothing is enough to make someone who has lost a loved one feel okay. But knowing people care about you can make it hurt a little less, and we're glad Dion has that from multiple people.
Advertisement