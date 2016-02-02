I Made $4,000 On Poshmark — & Then Needed An Intervention

Hi, my name is Christina and I’m addicted to Poshmark. It’s been three weeks since my last sale.



It started innocently, as most bad habits do. I was cleaning out my exploding closet while my amused roommate watched. It was like every single closet-montage scene in every single rom-com, except instead of drinking Veuve and dancing to '80s music while trying on last year’s Dior, we were drinking a $14 pinot, listening to Drake, and laughing at the amount of Tory Burch paraphernalia I had accumulated. I knew I shopped a lot (too much, perhaps), but the pile at the end of my purge was sizable, and it was my first step toward turning over a new leaf. As I reached for trash bags that I'd later drop off at the local charity, my friend asked why I wouldn’t try re-selling some of it online. An app just for re-selling? I’d experimented with consignment stores before, but this was next-level. A quick account registration on Poshmark and another half-bottle of wine later, all my unwanted wares were listed. I went to bed feeling hopeful.



I woke up the next morning and looked at my phone. I had 29 Poshmark notifications.



“What’s condition of the soles??” “Can u model it?” “Hi wud u consider trading?” What was this strange alternate universe I had entered into? Why wouldn't anyone type out "you" in full? Why had I picked such a dumb username? I answered the questions as best I could. Later that day, I made my first sale. I eagerly took myself to the post office and sent off an old pair of True Religion jeans to Fashungirl337 and made $30. I felt extremely pleased with myself.



Six months in and I was a self-crowned Poshmark queen. I had 3,000 loyal followers and had made over $4,000 selling random old stuff from my closet. The money was great, but the rush was even better. When someone buys from you on Poshmark, they’re validating your choice. Am I overanalyzing it? Maybe a little, but there’s something about someone wanting something you wanted that makes you feel really gratified. I felt like a one-woman retail tornado. Photographing items, describing them (“this dress will change your life — it changed mine,” I wrote of one 11-year-old Bebe frock), bargaining, selling, and sending them off gave me the greatest thrill. I was obsessed and tried to convert anyone who would listen. When a friend signed up, I felt proud, like I had successfully persuaded someone to join my underground cult. “I’ll share some of your items to get you started,” I would say magnanimously.