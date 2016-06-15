I Made $100,000 From A Refinery29 Article (& No, This Isn't Spam)

If you want to try your hand at starting a business selling clothes online, here are some tips:



— Create your own personal brand: A big part of selling online is selling your personal style. It’s important to know your brand and what makes you different from other sellers, so your shoppers can be inspired by what you, specifically, have to offer.



— Build your network: Connect with other sellers and help each other out. I’ve met some of my best friends via Poshmark and we all support each other as we grow our businesses. Plus, anyone you connect with is another potential customer.



— Stay organized: My house was starting to look like a Hoarders episode with my inventory in every room. Once I created a specific space for my merchandise, it really started to feel more like a business and not just this thing I was doing. It also helped my business grow: Being organized cut down on my shipping time, and I was much more efficient when I could clearly see what I had in stock.



— Be bold: Don’t be afraid to take chances. You might hit some bumps along the way, but the bigger the risk, the bigger the reward. For example, if you find inventory you know your customers will love, buy it in bulk.



— Market your items: With social-selling apps like Poshmark, you can actively market your items to help them sell. They have themed "Posh Parties" three times a day where you can share your items to hundreds of thousands of new shoppers who are in the app, or you can share other people’s items to your following. They will often return the favor, introducing you a whole new crop of customers.



— Focus on the fun part, but don’t forget to manage your money: While I love shopping and can now say I do it for a living, I have learned through this process the importance of keeping clear records of cost, the price that items have sold for, and my profit margins. I started off just buying things that I loved, not paying as much attention to whether I was making profit. As my business grew, the more savvy I became, realizing that it was much more fun to do it the right way. It means you'll have less stress and you’ll make more money along the way (you know, for more shopping).

