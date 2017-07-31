Skip navigation!
Christina Najjar
Fashion
Retailers Are Dying To Be Colette, So Why Did The Store Close?
Christina Najjar
Jul 31, 2017
Events
30+ Thoughts I Had During The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Christina Najjar
Dec 5, 2016
Tech
Here's How I Fixed My Uber Rating
Christina Najjar
Aug 25, 2016
Tech
3 Dos & 3 Don'ts For Using Venmo
If Emily Post were around today, I expect she would have a thing or two to say about Venmo. I’m the first to admit the app has changed my life:
by
Christina Najjar
Tech
How I Got Blocked From My Favorite Instagram Account
You know when you’re Liking a picture of a celebrity or a fashion blogger on Instagram, and you see that there are 100,000+ comments, and you click into
by
Christina Najjar
Shopping
What Being A Fake Size Zero Does To My Sanity
I'll never forget the first time I fit into a size zero. A fake size zero, that is. I'll admit that for the first few minutes I was like, Maybe I am a
by
Christina Najjar
Fashion
Why I Wore Jeans & A Tee To Coachella — & Didn't Give A Fuck
When packing for Coachella this year, I found myself at a crossroads. Looking into my closet felt like a modern-day, millennial moral dilemma. On one
by
Christina Najjar
Fashion
What Having A School Uniform Taught Me About Personal Style
Despite the fact that I have thoroughly American parents, I grew up in London and thus, went to a strict, all-girls school. The North London Collegiate
by
Christina Najjar
Trends
The Insane Pressure Of Dressing For "Going Out"
The year is 2011, and in a distant land far away, a young girl is getting ready for a night out. She has been waxed, manicured, spray-tanned, outfitted,
by
Christina Najjar
Fashion
I Made $4,000 On Poshmark — & Then Needed An Intervention
Hi, my name is Christina and I’m addicted to Poshmark. It’s been three weeks since my last sale. It started innocently, as most bad habits do. I was
by
Christina Najjar
