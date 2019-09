How I Got Blocked From My Favorite Instagram Account

I came across a picture of her eating a cupcake, and immediately tagged blogger-shame account @ YouDidNotEatThat in the comments in an act of shade. Why? Because I wanted to make some sort of statement about reality — that this person whom I did not know lied about what she ate, and that I was too cool to do that. But, mostly, I didn’t know why I did it — and I was confronted with my lunacy 10 minutes later, when she commented back.“Actually, @itsmetinx, I did eat that cupcake…” I froze. I had never in a million years expected her to read all her comments. I felt so stupid. I would never comment on what someone did or didn’t eat in real life, so why did I feel it was okay on Instagram?But the feeling soon dissipated, and I found myself on one of my favorite accounts, @RosieLondoner , in the comments section. There was a photo of Rosie posing with a fancy handbag and some shopping bags, with a caption that complained about being stuck in traffic. I tagged a friend, typed out “Another tough day for Rosie,” and capped it off with a crying-laughter emoji.The next day, I realized that she had blocked me.I was completely mortified. I felt mean and like a bully. No, I didn’t write out a death threat, or even throw rat-emoji shade on Taylor Swift’s now-famous post . But trolling doesn’t have to be R-rated. Comments sections are like ecosystems, and if you start letting a little negativity in, soon, they can become overrun with vitriol. Rosie knew that, and took swift action against my seemingly mild brand of negativity.Here’s the thing: I love Rosie’s account. I use her recipes all the time, read her blog, and follow all her social media accounts. Her life seems pretty gosh-darn fantastic from afar, especially from my vantage point — I was stuck in an entry-level fashion job that didn’t inspire me, wondering if I could afford to go get a second coffee that day because I couldn’t stay awake, wishing with every bone in my body that designers would send me free stuff, too. That’s the thing about bloggers and Instagram. They don’t mean to make you feel bad, but they really do. You kid yourself into thinking that checking on their page is a nice little mental break at work, but constantly looking at people who professionally make their lives look awesome can make you sad. It’s hard to admit this so plainly, but it’s true.