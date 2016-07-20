How I Got Blocked From My Favorite Instagram Account

Seligson argues that much of our frustration and even depression that comes from stalking fellow women on Instagram is due to the distinct lack of recognition as to the effort it takes to have one of these "perfect" lives. These bloggers we follow never post photos of slogging themselves to the gym to get their perfect bodies, nor do they caption a picture “It took me 70 minutes to do my hair this morning!” Does this excuse my behavior? Nope. But I feel a little better knowing that I'm not the only person who has reacted poorly in response to this phenomenon in which someone else's picture-perfect feed causes you to feel bad about yourself.



What I learned from all this nonsense is that: A) I need to spend less time checking Instagram; B) I need to take everything on there with a pinch of salt; and C) I need to hold myself accountable for my actions online. They count as much as anything I do in my real life.



And that brings me to my final thought: Julia, Rosie — if you’re reading this, I want to say I’m deeply sorry. I understand your choice to ignore my apology tweets, emails, and carrier pigeons. I hope you understand that I was acting out of a sense of misguided jealousy, and the truth is I am glad you have lovely lives. I wish you endless cupcakes and Chanel bags. And I really mean it.