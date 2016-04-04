The year is 2011, and in a distant land far away, a young girl is getting ready for a night out. She has been waxed, manicured, spray-tanned, outfitted, and blown out to within an inch of her life. She is wearing a Champagne-colored Herve Leger dress she spent months saving up for. She’s sporting 6-inch heels she can only sort of walk in. The girl has sprayed glitter all over her professionally crafted, Lauren Conrad-inspired corkscrew curls. She has strategized every detail of the night ahead: There are boys she wants to talk to, songs she wants to dance to, and an Instagram she concepted a week ago. Tonight, like every other night, the girl is playing to win.



Surprise! The girl is me. For a solid part of my adult life, I approached getting ready to go out with a sort of Olympic vigor. From the age of 18, I thought that a night out only counted if I put in 100% effort; if I “went out” with the works. They would always consist of blowouts, bandage skirts, a gop (the word my friends and I would lovingly call our “going-out tops”) and — always — fake lashes. Fake tans, too; I have the Donald Trump-esque photos to prove it. It was a new dress, or no night out at all, and more skin meant more sexy. How will a guy know I’m interested if I don’t look like I’m competing for Miss Universe?



As you have probably guessed, that night in 2011, like so many others, ended in utter mediocrity. And while it may seem glaringly obvious to you, my clever reader, it took me a long time, and many awful nights (and many more boring nights), to make the connection.



My best friend, and accomplice in this cult ritual, and I were preparing for a sorority formal — the highest of ceremonies. We had already skipped one class to go to the neighboring town to pick up dresses. Yes, I already had an exploding closet full of bandage minis and halter tops, but I needed something new. Finding that perfect new dress was like the kick-off of any night for me. I had to go all the way to the next town because I didn’t want anyone else to have my dress. What I should have realized was that everyone else was studying for chemistry mid-terms while I ran through Bebe like a rabid dog, hemorrhaging cash.