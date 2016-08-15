3 Dos & 3 Don'ts For Using Venmo

If Emily Post were around today, I expect she would have a thing or two to say about Venmo. I’m the first to admit the app has changed my life: Everything from paying rent to splitting a birthday present for a mutual friend is far easier with the addition of this little blue icon on my phone. But with new technology comes new territory, and with that, new etiquette — and potential faux pas.



Like much of the online world, Venmo gives us a mask to hide behind. With it, you can reach through someone’s phone and ask them for money without ever having to speak to them in person. This is extremely useful — it does take some of the confrontation out of what could be an awkward transaction — but it can also be off-putting. Money, even on Venmo, can be a sensitive topic.



If you use Venmo even occasionally, check out these tips to make sure you're not unintentionally offending your money-owing friends.