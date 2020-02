What Is Celine Dion’s Net Worth?

Dion was born in Charlemagne, Québec on March 30, 1968, the youngest of 14 children. Her mother, Thérèse Tanguay-Dion , who recently died at the age of 92, sent a cassette of her daughter singing to Québec artist manager René Angélil. "I couldn't believe this voice coming from a 12-year-old," he later told Katie Couric . "And when she started singing [in front of me] it was even better than the tape. She made me cry." He became her manager on the spot, even mortgaging his house to finance her first album. The two later married and had three kids together, René-Charles (now 19), and twins Nelson and Eddy Angélil , now nine.