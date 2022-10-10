Story from Fashion

10 Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Trends To Shop Now

Irina Grechko
Photo: courtesy of Balmain.
Following Spring 2023 showcases in New York, London, and Milan, Paris Fashion Week closed out the month-long streak of runway shows with a definitive list of fashion trends we can expect six months from now.
Some styles like cargo pants and mesh shoes followed in the footsteps of Paris' sartorial counterparts. Others felt freshly reimagined in the fashion capital of the world. All are available to shop now, should you want to get started on your spring wardrobe (and fitting for fall 2022 dressing).
Ahead, the biggest fashion trends to come from the catwalks of Paris Fashion Week.
Cargo Pants

Photo: Courtesy of Givenchy.
The latest trend to come out of the Y2K fashion revival is cargo pants. But these aren't just any utilitarian pants. Givenchy sent out pairs in tweed, pastels, and cropped lengths while Stella McCartney suggested elegant workwear alternatives to the casual style.
Reformation
Rayne High Rise Utility Pants
$148.00
Reformation
Athleta
Vienna Cargo Pant
$44.99$109.00
Athleta
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love Vegan Leather Cargo 90s Relaxed...
$93.50$110.00
Abercrombie & Fitch

Metallics

Photo: Courtesy of Isabel Marant.
Holiday dressing was a big Spring 2023 trend. In particular, metallics stole the show on the runways of Isabel Marant, Schiaparelli, and Balmain, which closed out its Spring 2023 show with a couture lineup of gold and bronze gowns (and a Cher appearance!). To avoid looking like you're still celebrating New Year's Eve in March, opt for daytime silhouettes in the form of jeans, slip skirts, and relaxed blazers.
Good American
Good Icon Jean
$195.00
Good American
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Jersey Sequin Suit In Rose Gold
$58.00
ASOS
Vince
Vince Slip Skirt
$265.00
Nordstrom

Fringe

Photo: Peter White/Getty Images.
Flowing fringe was everywhere this month from New York to Paris. The latter worked most effectively at Koche and Vaquera, who sent out dresses and tops adorned in cascading fabric, as well as dramatic floor-grazing accessories.
& Other Stories
Fringed Mock Neck Midi Dress
$149.00
& Other Stories
Boden
Sarah Fringe Heeled Sandals
$114.00$190.00
Boden
Farm Rio
Multicolor Yarn Fringe Sweater
$250.00
Nordstrom

Bows

Photo: Courtesy of Loewe.
One of the more sweeter trends from the Spring 2023 lineup, bows of all shapes and sizes appeared on the creations of Loewe, Thom Browne, and Dior. For those worried about looking like one giant present, fear not — designers are approaching the trend in subtle ways with barely there motifs appearing on otherwise minimal silhouettes.
Alexandre Birman
Clarita Bow Slip-on Sneaker
$450.00
Nordstrom
Calzedonia
Short Socks With Bow
$9.00
Calzedonia
Ganni
Puff Sleeve Organic Cotton Poplin Peplum B...
$185.00
Nordstrom

Decorative Belts

Photo: Courtesy of Vaquera.
"Unnecessary belts" continue to trend on the accessories front. This season saw double belts at Koché and Rokh as well as the decorative styles at Vaquera that seemed to exist for every other (ornamental) purpose except holding up the pants.
Sézane
Sandy Belt
$100.00
Sézane
H&M
3-pack Narrow Belts
$12.99
H&M
Free People
Satine Embellished Wrap Belt
$68.00
Free People

Designer Denim

Photo: Courtesy of Chloé.
We are in the golden age of denim. For proof see the many exciting trends that have recently emerged, from cargo jeans to balloon pants and double-waisted denim. If we are to believe the recent collections of Chloé, Givenchy, and Schiaparelli, this is just the beginning of the high-fashion denim renaissance.
Sandro
Sandro Kitty Double-waisted Jeans
$280.00
Farfetch
Mango
Tie-dye Straight Jeans
$79.99
Mango
Tibi
Tibi Indigo Denim Brancusi Jeans
$385.00
Shopbop

Mini Bags

Photo: Courtesy of Stella McCartney.
Don't be fooled by the big bag takeover happening in fashion right now, teeny-tiny bags will also make their mark on spring fashion as evidenced by the mini variations of signature styles seen at brands like Stella McCartney, Chanel, and Longchamp.
Charles & Keith
Micro Gabine Two-tone Saddle Bag​ - Olive
$53.00
Charles & Keith
By Far
Mini Rachel Crocodile-effect Shoulder Bag
$215.00
Farfetch
COS
Micro Satchel Bag
$120.00
COS

Color Pink

Photo: Courtesy of Rochas.
We will still be in the Barbiecore pink territory come spring. Rochas, Chloé, and more designers offered styles in different variations of the can't-miss hue.
Cuup
The Mulberry Scoop Set
$95.00
Cuup
Roxanne Assoulin
Color Therapy Bracelets (set Of 2)
$120.00
Roxanne Assoulin
Ganni X Levi's
90s 501 Jeans
$325.00
Ganni

Mesh Shoes

Photo: Courtesy of Chanel.
Previously seen at Jonathan Simkhai in New York, Nensi Dojaka in London, and Bally in Milan, the mesh shoe trend's dominance was solidified when Chanel sent out sheer diamante booties during Paris Fashion Week's final day.
Rothy's
The Square Wrap
$159.00
Rothy's
SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker
Deville Pointed Toe Mesh High Heel Booties
$550.00
Bloomingdale's
Nina
Niley Pointed Toe Pump
$99.00
Nordstrom

Moto Jackets

Photo: Courtesy of Schiaparelli.
While not necessarily groundbreaking, moto jackets have undergone a style update this season. To refresh the spring and fall staple for the new year, opt for interesting silhouettes and details (as seen at Schiaparelli) or a lighter hue like a beige or brown (Isabel Marant).
Zara
Faux Leather Jacket
$89.90
Zara
Avec Les Filles
Cropped Faux Leather Moto Jacket
$160.00
Anthropologie
Apparis
Catalina Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
$500.00
Intermix

