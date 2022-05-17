I really wanted this standard of beauty to be an important theme of my debut novel. Cuca is very adamant and will not be shamed for her primary reason for wanting surgery: because she loves her husband, and her husband has a wandering eye, and she has a feeling that her life will be better after. Part of the reason I was committed to making this part of the book is because I think it's a never-winning battle for women; it's like if your ass isn't big enough, then there's something wrong. If your ass is too big, then there's something wrong. The standard of beauty now, which has somehow morphed into a body that I align with a Black body, is still marked with whiteness. Like you still have the white skin, you still have the straight hair, and the white teeth. For me, it’s more important for the conversation around beauty to be a conversation where we're having and recognizing the systems around it that act as a way to distract us. If all of us are busy starving ourselves, or cutting into our bodies and recuperating from surgery, then we are not focusing on other ways in which violence is being done in our community. It's important that we recognize that these pressures were created intentionally in a patriarchal society.