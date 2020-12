Despite being one of the most underrated and under-appreciated genres in the game, R&B absolutely flourished in 2020. If you weren’t singing love songs (or breakup anthems — R&B goes either way) at the top of your lungs, you weren’t doing it right because the sangers (if you know, you know) made a real comeback this year. Jazmine Sullivan ended her five-year hiatus with “Lost One,” Ella Mai gave us all the feels with “Not Another Love Song,” and Giveon brought us to tears with the emotional journey that was TAKE TIME. With Delight, EXO and SuperM member Baekhyun delivered yet another serving of ear “ Candy .” Brandy made good on the other B7 that we’ve been waiting for , plus Usher reminded us why he is widely considered the king of the sound . And they said that R&B was dead.