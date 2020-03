The Sun Has Set On Bachelor Villains & Brutal Producer Edits — Peter’s Season Is Proof

But that was just producers’ first attempt at villainizing one of Peter’s contestants. When that didn’t work, they moved onto Alayah Benevidez, who was called “fake.” The accusation grew wings and became an actual storyline that consumed the entire cast and three whole episodes. That, too, fell apart when it turned out that Victoria Paul, who played good guy to Alayah’s villain, appeared to have lied. But when Victoria P. was sent home shortly after that, producers served up a replacement: Tammy Ly, who, in two short episodes went from fan-favorite to Most Likely To Go Home during a 2-on-1 date. She did, after calling Weier “unstable” and accusing Mykenna Dorn of using the show to get social media followers (it seems like they all do), and she came back to play the villain role on the Women Tell All special. She also used her time at the reunion to speak up about the severe bullying she withstood from Bachelor fans. After that, calling Ly a villain doesn’t seem quite right.