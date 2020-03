Is It Possible That Bachelor Peter Weber Actually Ends Up Alone?

Recent previews have shown that Madison Prewett is nowhere to be found for the upcoming rose ceremony. She walked away during the dinner portion of her Fantasy Suite date with Peter after he revealed to her that he'd been intimate with one or more of the other women. Madison had previously warned him that she didn't know if she could continue dating him if he did explore his Fantasy Suite options with Hannah Ann Sluss or Victoria Fuller, and she may make good on that warning by not showing up for the rose ceremony and choosing to go home. Madison could be the one who Peter's mom begged him to "bring home" in numerous promos for the season. "Don't let her go," his mom has said through tears in just about every Bachelor sizzle reel. "Bring her home to us."