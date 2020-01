The Bachelor Premiere Answered Every Hannah & Peter Mystery

On the first night of the special, Hannah had a notably chemistry-fueled last chat with Peter. She still did not ask him out for a do-over date. Yet, the next day, Hannah did invite Tyler out, and was subsequently seen by paparazzi enjoying some one-on-one time with him . Peter says watching Hannah ask Tyler out was “tough” because he told his family that same night that he was open to giving things another try. Then, once Hannah made very public plans with Tyler, Peter realized his relationship with Hannah had to be over since he “didn’t want to be someone’s third option.”