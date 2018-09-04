Zara's Little Sister Brand, Bershka, Is Teaming Up With Converse

We love Zara just as much as the next girl. But, like anything else, a little change can do a load of good. After all, you can only show up to work in the same Zara outfit as most of your co-workers so many times before something must be done. So, the next time you've got Zara on the brain but would rather avoid the inevitable office twinning, why not try its little sister brand, Bershka? Not only does it share Zara's genes, but Bershka also just happened to announce a collaboration with one of America's most iconic brands: Converse.
According to Dazed, the Spanish fast-fashion brand will release an exclusive capsule with Converse alongside its fall '18 collection, which launches September 5 both online and in select Bershka stores. While this collaboration is far from a first for Converse, the brand that less than a month ago announced the #throwback offering of our dreams with none other than Hello Kitty, Bershka is a different story. Rarely, if ever, have we seen Zara team up with another brand — let alone an American one.
The capsule is set to feature four new sneaker styles — two patterned pairs and two tartan ones — and an outfit to complement each. From monochromatic, camel-colored looks to plaid suiting perfect for back-t0-school ensembles, this collaboration is exactly what we need to start fall on the right foot.
So set your alarms and prepare to buy, because come September 5, this collection is guaranteed to sell out fast.
