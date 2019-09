Zara's Little Sister Brand, Bershka, Is Teaming Up With Converse

We love Zara just as much as the next girl. But, like anything else, a little change can do a load of good. After all, you can only show up to work in the same Zara outfit as most of your co-workers so many times before something must be done. So, the next time you've got Zara on the brain but would rather avoid the inevitable office twinning, why not try its little sister brand, Bershka ? Not only does it share Zara's genes, but Bershka also just happened to announce a collaboration with one of America's most iconic brands: Converse.