Hello Kitty's Converse Collaboration Is Purrfect

In the latest sneaker collaboration to hit the streets, Sanrio's star pupil is finding her face on yet another iconic shoe. Set to launch August 16, Converse will be releasing a Hello Kitty footwear and apparel collaboration. The collection puts the beloved cartoon cat at the forefront of its designs, but fans of her more obscure friends will be happy to find they also make an appearance on a pair of Converse's classic Chuck Taylors.
This is far from Hello Kitty's first cool
kid cat rodeo. Last year, Puma turned the character into a street style icon, ASOS introduced us to Dabbing Kitty, and Lazy Oaf taught us that while everyone may not want to be a cat, they definitely want to wear one. Like most of the Hello Kitty collaborations we've seen, Converse stays true to her aesthetic, focusing on reds, pinks, whites, lots of her iconic bows.
Whether you're already a fan of sporting prints made up of Hello Kitty heads or your new to the fact that the anthropomorphic star has become a hot style commodity, this collection is worth your time. Because who needs an overpriced Supreme shoulder bag when you could ironically (or genuinely) wear a street style-approved Hello Kitty version for much cheaper?