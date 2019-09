Hello Kitty's Converse Collaboration Is Purrfect

kid

This is far from Hello Kitty's first coolcat rodeo. Last year, Puma turned the character into a street style icon, ASOS introduced us to Dabbing Kitty , and Lazy Oaf taught us that while everyone may not want to be a cat , they definitely want to wear one. Like most of the Hello Kitty collaborations we've seen, Converse stays true to her aesthetic, focusing on reds, pinks, whites, lots of her iconic bows.