To celebrate the occasion, the brand opened up a pop-up shop at 580 Broadway in New York City on Tuesday, that will be open through the end of the year and according to WWD , will be selling on-trend items like embroidered coats, floral dresses, faux shearling jackets, sequined tank tops, velvet bodysuits, puffer coats, and faux leather skirts among other pieces. For those not in New York, you can check out Bershka ’s website, which is offering 20% off of everything just for today.