How To Get Your Zara Order Delivered Faster Than Ever Before

Just when you thought the fast-fashion giant couldn't get any more convenient, according to The Wall Street Journal , Zara is equipping its stores to also ship online purchases, which means pieces can be delivered to customers more quickly than if they were coming from a warehouse. "This is something very, very strategic for us, this idea of full integration between store and online stockrooms," Inditex chairman and chief executive Pablo Isla tells WSJ. He says the ability to offer shoppers what they want — and as quickly as possible — increases the likelihood of a full-price sale. Now, if an item is out of stock online but available at a store nearby, the location can mail it out directly to the customer. Talk about convenient. As of now, this exciting rollout is offered in 2,000 stores in 48 countries, including the U.S. But don't worry — if it hasn't reached your turf just yet, Zara executives say the complete transformation is expected to happen by the end of the year.