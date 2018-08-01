How To Get Your Zara Order Delivered Faster Than Ever Before

At this point, many of us are seasoned Zara customers, both in-store and online. That means, we're all too familiar with running to our closest location in a last-minute outfit frenzy, or quickly ordering from its website and crossing your fingers the item(s) arrive in time. And the only thing worse than said scramble is realizing the dress that's just perfect for said event is sold out in your size. Fortunately, the retailer just announced a new function that may help more than one of your Zara shopping woes.
Just when you thought the fast-fashion giant couldn't get any more convenient, according to The Wall Street Journal, Zara is equipping its stores to also ship online purchases, which means pieces can be delivered to customers more quickly than if they were coming from a warehouse. "This is something very, very strategic for us, this idea of full integration between store and online stockrooms," Inditex chairman and chief executive Pablo Isla tells WSJ. He says the ability to offer shoppers what they want — and as quickly as possible — increases the likelihood of a full-price sale. Now, if an item is out of stock online but available at a store nearby, the location can mail it out directly to the customer. Talk about convenient. As of now, this exciting rollout is offered in 2,000 stores in 48 countries, including the U.S. But don't worry — if it hasn't reached your turf just yet, Zara executives say the complete transformation is expected to happen by the end of the year.
To celebrate the news, click on to shop some of Zara's new arrivals. And here's hoping this move means our next last-minute outfit conundrum will be solved in record time.
There’s a lot of product out there, some would say too much. No doubt this has left you with an overwhelming set of questions about the latest must-haves. Luckily we’ve got answers. At Refinery29 we are here to help you navigate this epic world of stuff. All of our editorial market is independently selected and curated by the team. But if you buy something we link to on our site Refinery29 may earn commission.