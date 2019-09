It's Time To Stop Sleeping On Zara's Sister Brand

We know, we know. It’s hard not to be easily seduced by Zara ’s constant stream of new arrivals , especially at the start of a new season. But as much as we (and The Devils Wear Zara ) love a good Zara find, it’s difficult to predict whether the piece you're obsessing over will become the next dress — you know, that blue off-the-shoulder one everybody seemed to own. So that’s why we're sharing this crucial wake-up call: It’s time to stop sleeping on Bershka , Zara’s sister brand.