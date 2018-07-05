Story from Fashion

It's Time To Stop Sleeping On Zara's Sister Brand

Bianca Nieves, Eliza Huber
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
We know, we know. It’s hard not to be easily seduced by Zara’s constant stream of new arrivals, especially at the start of a new season. But as much as we (and The Devils Wear Zara) love a good Zara find, it’s difficult to predict whether the piece you're obsessing over will become the next dress — you know, that blue off-the-shoulder one everybody seemed to own. So that’s why we're sharing this crucial wake-up call: It’s time to stop sleeping on Bershka, Zara’s sister brand.
Despite being geared to a younger audience, Bershka still has all warm weather must-haves you're after. From chunky sneakers to feminine blouses and dresses, denim midi skirts, and fanny packs, you can shop all your spring and summer essentials with a click of a button (or at its brick-and-mortar store if you're in New York City). And you won't have to worry about it draining your bank account, either — every piece ahead is under $60.
Don't believe the hype? Here's 28 Bershka pieces that are just as good as Zara's (if not better).
Related Stories
Zara's Summer Arrivals Are Calling Our Names
Best Time To Shop The Zara Sale
Zara Has The Only Sale You Need to Shop For Summer

More from Stores

R29 Original Series