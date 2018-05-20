It's Time To Stop Sleeping On Zara's Sister Brand

We know, we know. It’s hard not to be easily seduced by Zara’s constant stream of new arrivals, especially at the start of a new season. But as much as we (and The Devil Loves Zara) love a good Zara find, it’s difficult to predict whether the piece you're obsessing over will become the next dress — you know, that blue off-the-shoulder one everybody seemed to own. So that’s why we're sharing this crucial wake-up call: It’s time to stop sleeping on Bershka, Zara’s sister brand.
Despite being geared to a younger audience, Bershka still has all warm weather must-haves you're after. From toe loop sandals to satin skirts and dresses, denim jumpsuits, and basket bags, you can shop all your spring and summer essentials with a click of a button (or at its brick-and-mortar store if you're in New York City). And you won't have to worry about it draining your bank account, either — every piece ahead, save for a checked rain coat, is under $60.
Don't believe the hype? Here's 28 Bershka pieces that are just as good as Zara's (if not better).