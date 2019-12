Teenage Girls Loved These Movies, Critics Didn’t — Who Was Right?

It’s important to note that in most cases, reviews aren’t evenly split by gender . Some male critics loved the movies I mentioned above, while some women critics hated them. Yes, the substance of their objections are often different, but not always. Women have always been part of the critical conversation, and overlooking their dissenting opinions and arguments is just another form of erasure. Likewise, to dismiss male opinions entirely is just as limiting as saying that movies about men aren’t for women. Criticism is an entirely subjective profession, one that is made more interesting by varied and layered perspectives, often in contradiction with one another. Calling for more diversity in criticism isn’t saying “men can’t understand movies about women,” but rather “women and people of colour should be included in that conversation.” Not only does it make for a richer, more nuanced debate, it illuminates viewpoints that one might not have even thought of.