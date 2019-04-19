While Jenny throws out Spanglish within the first minute of Someone Great and continues to do so throughout the film, neither her highs nor lows are connected directly to her heritage. It's the same treatment Hannah Horvath (Lena Dunham) enjoyed throughout Girls, when no one thought she did cocaine in the middle of the day or wore mesh shirts to raves because she’s a white woman from Michigan. These are all just personal choices. Jenny smokes because she wants to smoke and yells at irritating men because they’re irritating — not because of her own supposedly inherently “spicy” Latinidad.