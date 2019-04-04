“I think it’s the most romantic way to end. It’s not the big wedding and the gorgeous wedding album and they walk off into the sunset. It’s a more realistic idea of love and partnership,” Cash tells Refinery29. And, Gretchen and Jimmy’s wedding day detente is certainly less than a fairytale. Moments before the couple is supposed to say, “I do,” Jimmy realizes his bride “farmed out her vows” to her music ex clients. This blow comes after weeks of increasingly distant behavior from Gretchen, who wouldn’t even pick out her own wedding dress. Eventually, both halves of the couple admit they both found writing their vows “phony;” marriage is “novocaine” for the uncertainty of the future.