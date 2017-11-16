That outlook was on full display during the mostly-silent driving scenes of “Always Been There,” where Gretchen and Jimmy get “closure,” as Cash describes it, without words. At this point Gretchen is pretending she has a future with Boone, but, her unquestionable compatibility with Jimmy is showcased not by something average like them finishing each other’s sentences. Rather, as Gretchen sticks one leg out of the open convertible, resting it on the top of the passenger door, Jimmy, who is driving, does the same on his side. It’s the quietest way possible to see these two mirror each other and also illustrate they’re both kind of menaces to society. No one should be supporting that kind of vehicular danger, but, these two will. With the golden hour vistas and ocean sounds, the duo’s solo scenes are all loaded glances, feelings, and very few words.