Kether Donohue, who plays the wonderful Lindsay, exclusively reveals to Refinery29 she brought her own friend’s story to her character’s “full-blown survival, mama mode” reaction. When one of Donohue’s pals was still push-me-around-in-a-stroller age, her mother had a problem with her legs. But, the moment this friend almost accidentally tumbled down the stairs in her stroller, everything changed. “Her mom didn’t know what came over her, it was like this primitive, survival instinct, that her legs didn’t hurt anymore. She literally jumped from the steps and caught the stroller in time so it wouldn’t hurt her daughter,” Donohue explains. “I thought about that a lot when we did the Becca scene because no matter what Lindsay’s awkwardness may have been with the baby or the fact that she’s never had a baby, the minute she sees [this] baby is in some sort of trouble, she steps in and fills that role of caretaker.”