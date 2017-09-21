Throughout most of “Marketing,” Lindsay is unsure of how to act around Tallulah and at one point agrees the infant “looks like Billy Corgan fell asleep in a jacuzzi.” Despite Tallulah's resemblance to certain members of the Smashing Pumpkins, Lindsay — who we already know was an expert at “Baby Things” from the scenes before she decided to have a matter-of-fact abortion — can’t stop staring at her niece and happily picks her up when no one is looking. It becomes evident just how much Lindsay cares about Tallulah when the baby’s mom, Becca Barbara (Janet Varney), passes out drunk on the toilet, leaving her tiny daughter on the bathroom floor. Lindsay rightly loses it on Becca, tossing her sister in the shower, blasting her with cold water, and demanding to know what the hell is wrong with her. As Gretchen takes care of filling Becca with so much coffee it might “shoot out of her butt,” Lindsay cradles Talulah.