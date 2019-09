As a TV journalist, the moment people find out what I do all day, they ask me, “What’s your favorite show?” Yes, I love Game Of Thrones and have dedicated countless hours of my life to writing about it , but the HBO epic is never my answer. Instead, I immediately blurt out, "You’re The Worst." I love the twisted, alarmingly honest love story of terrible people Gretchen Cutler (Aya Cash) and Jimmy Shive-Overly (Chris Geere). So, this week is almost like a holiday to me, as the perfect FXX anti-rom-com returns on Wednesday, September 6, for season 4.