As a TV journalist, the moment people find out what I do all day, they ask me, “What’s your favorite show?” Yes, I love Game Of Thrones and have dedicated countless hours of my life to writing about it, but the HBO epic is never my answer. Instead, I immediately blurt out, "You’re The Worst." I love the twisted, alarmingly honest love story of terrible people Gretchen Cutler (Aya Cash) and Jimmy Shive-Overly (Chris Geere). So, this week is almost like a holiday to me, as the perfect FXX anti-rom-com returns on Wednesday, September 6, for season 4.
The debut is especially exciting since it often feels like the comedy, like most beloved cable shows, only airs new episodes for about three seconds per-year. It’s been so long since fans received a new installment of Worst, if a baby was conceived on the day of the season 3 finale, “No Longer Just Us,” it would currently be very much born and preparing to celebrate its first month of life. That’s a long time.
Considering just how long You’re The Worst’s hiatus is, it seemed high time for a refresher on where we left off with sometimes well-meaning, lovable garbage people Gretchen, Jimmy, Lindsay Jillian (Kether Donohue), and Edgar Quintero (Desmin Borges), who for the record is the least awful person in the entire Worst world. Keep reading for the cringe-worthy walk down memory lane.
