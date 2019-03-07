"I like that phrasing ['Who gets a happy ending?] because it's subjective. I think something that [creator and executive producer] Stephen Falk has played around with across the five seasons of You're The Worst is the subjective nature of what is normal. I think that pours over into who is happy because that is subjective. What constitutes a happy ending for each of these characters? If Edgar and Lindsay were to end up together, is that a happy ending? Same for Lindsay and Gretchen or Paul and Lindsay — or any combo, what is the happy ending? I think the audience should be on the lookout when you get those flash-forward moments. Pause your TV [laughs] and take a moment to reflect. Sit there and meditate on life [laughs]. I'm partly being serious and partly joking, and I don't know what's scarier. No, but really be on the lookout for those hints and snatch them every time you get one."