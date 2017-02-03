Girls Star Andrew Rannells Defends Lena Dunham Against Body-Shamers

Andrew Rannells doesn't just play Hannah's best friend on Girls: he comes to co-star Lena Dunham's defense when it counts IRL, too. Rannells stuck up for Dunham on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Thursday night in response to a viewer question about the most unwarranted criticisms the actress receives. He acknowledged that the Girls creator does "take a lot of flack," but honed in on one type of hate in particular. "Mostly, if I’m going to be honest, I’m mostly confused by other women who criticize her physical appearance," he said. "That to me I find the most — I get very defensive on her behalf." Fellow guest Christina Ricci chimed in, "Yeah I find that very strange." Rannells continued, explaining why he doesn't think Dunham deserves the body-shaming she's received. "She has such grace and such a great sense of humor about all of that, that she sort of lets it all roll. But I get defensive about it." He added, "I’m like, how can you possibly be critical of that?" He has a great point: if Dunham can shrug off any perceived controversy over her body, why can't everybody else? We sure hope Rannells sticks around in the spotlight after Girls ends this season; we can always use a well spoken guy on our team.
