Why Girls Trip Is The Most Important Movie Of The Summer

The fourth in the “flossy posse,” as the squad calls themselves in the movie, is Dina. While Lee admits that her role was actually the hardest to cast, when Haddish (from the since-canceled sitcom The Carmichael Show) auditioned, she was “the one that consistently made us all laugh.” And Haddish is truly really, really hilarious, both in the movie and real life: During our set visit, she had everyone doubled over as she told the story of inviting Pinkett Smith, her husband, Will, and his brother, Harry, on a New Orleans swamp tour during a break from filming. “I was like oh, I might get a Smith brother! Jada, we gon' be sisters! I better look cute!” Haddish joked during her interview. “I thought I was gonna hop in their SUV on the way there, but then they jumped in my car. I was like, let me get the Cheetos out the front seat! And I better drive carefully; Will Smith is in my car. The Smiths are like the Obamas!”