Yes, The Hate U Give is timely because it arrives in the thick of what has become a barrage of state-sanctioned, anti-Black violence incidents. It hones in on the humanity of those victimized by these interactions while many only dare to experience it as part of sensationalized media. However, this film — and the novel upon which it is based — also keeps it real about the untold details that add texture to our experiences as Black people. Our blended families, affairs, and relationships are not always a source of drama worthy of a telenovela. Sometimes that’s just the way things are.