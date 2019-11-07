On a set like ours, it was important to know that you can be vulnerable and a boss. There are sets where that’s not the case. Somebody once told me: ‘Never do that because the director has to be a leader, and you have to think about it like an army.’ I have never gone to the army. I got released from the army in Israel, on the grounds of not being fit to take orders. I hate the structures of army, and the dynamics. And I don't think that what is good for war is good for art. So, it's true that you have to have soldiers of cinema, but they need to be capable of vulnerability and compassion at any point. We're not trying to kill anything. We're trying to bring something to life.

