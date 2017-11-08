"No, Greta’s script is very fixed. It was great for me, because I come from theatre, where the script is unchanging and the words are sort of heavenly in that way. You do not change them. And so that scene was in there, even down to “blocks of cheese, various sizes,” in Greta’s original script that I had read for my audition. But then the playfulness just comes from [the fact that] at that point, it was towards the end of our shoot, and Saoirse and I had been together for so long and fallen in love with each other, so there was this natural energy between us. And also, the scene before, when she comes to find me, that scene was a very heartbreaking, sad, tender scene. So just like Julie and Lady Bird, when they’re finished with that moment, all they want to do is enjoy each other again. Because they’ve been apart for so long that Julie is SO happy to see her. And all she wants to do is eat and hang out with her best friend, like they always do."