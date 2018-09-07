Film Criticism In 2018 Is Rotten

It's significant to look at who is reviewing movies because, often, perspective can skew criticism. According to the study, white men critics and underrepresented women critics scored movies with white male leads nearly equally — but male critics scored films with underrepresented female leads nearly 10% lower than underrepresented female critics did. Poor review performance can affect who turns out to see a film — and if we want more representation on screen, giving films with leads who are not white men a fair shot is vital.