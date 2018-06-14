Why Do We Treat A Fashion Designer Leaving A Brand Like Someone Dying?

Fashion is akin to sports in the fierce attachment it inspires in its devotees. Nothing is more personal than how you decide to present yourself to the world, and when you find a designer who allows you to do that authentically, you want to hold on tightly and never let go. Devotees seek out rare items from when a brand was under the hand of a particular designer. Minimalist, earth-toned separates from Louis Vuitton under Marc Jacobs in the ‘90s, a leopard coat from Dior’s iconic “Trapeze” by a young, impossibly talented Yves Saint Laurent, absolutely anything from Rochas Fall 2013, Olivier Theyskens' debut collection as creative director. These pieces are like the remnants of a rare cosmic event: tangible evidence that something truly spectacular took place.