Despite plans to advance the company technologically, Lapidus claims he's taking the house back to its conception."I see the value in Jeanne Lanvin; I want to speak to the person she is and mine her DNA," he told Vogue . "I want to explore techniques and detail and give the brand meaning. We must get back to the fundamentals. There’s a story to tell at Lanvin. In all modesty, I’d like to say that I’m going to do Jeanne by the book.”