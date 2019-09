In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Jarrar was transparent about her new role saying, “I have pressure. I wanted to dedicate my whole self to Lanvin, to relaunch the maison and brand, so I shut my own label down… But I need the whole house’s support; alone it’s impossible.” The article notes "disputes between Lanvin’s design studio and upper management, cost-cutting measures and a possible studio revolt" as many of its internal problems.