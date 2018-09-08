Skip navigation!
Lanvin
Fashion
Lanvin Finds (Yet) Another Creative Director
by
Landon Peoples
More from Lanvin
Fashion
Alber Elbaz Is Still Very Much Inspired By Women — & Change
Channing Hargrove
Sep 8, 2018
Fashion
Olivier Lapidus Couldn’t Break The Curse, Is Already Leaving Lanvin
Channing Hargrove
Mar 22, 2018
Fashion
If He Can Break The Three-Year Curse, Could Olivier Lapidus Save Lanvin?
Landon Peoples
Aug 11, 2017
Fashion
Is Lanvin About To Become The "French Michael Kors?"
Update: On Monday, French designer Olivier Lapidus was named as Jarrar's successor, Vogue reports. Prior to joining Lanvin, Lapidus held roles at Balmain
by
Channing Hargrove
Celebrity Style
Kelly Rowland Told Us What Kanye Does At Fashion Shows, & It's
When said out loud, "Fashion Week" has a double meaning — and for anyone who's ever been a part of all the action, feeling weak is not only par for the
by
Landon Peoples
Designers
Lanvin Appoints Female Artistic Director
At last, Lanvin has appointed an official artistic director to head up its womenswear collections, following Alber Elbaz's shocking departure last year
by
Nellie Eden
Designers
Without A Creative Director, Does A Fashion House Become A Mess?
Lately, there's been a lot of talk about the need for a creative director at a design house; whether it's imperative to have a big name in order to succeed;
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
Alber Elbaz Is Leaving Lanvin
Update: In an official resignation announcement, Alber Elbaz writes that his departure is "on the decision of the company's majority shareholder,"
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Designers
Now, THIS Is Why We Go To Paris Fashion Week
The Lanvin show was last on yesterday's Paris Fashion Week lineup, and it took a strong second wind for us to strut our jet-lagged selves up to the
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Designers
Why We're Loving Lanvin's New Mother-Daughter Ad Campaign
Hot on the heels of Dolce & Gabbana's Sicilian grandmas and Céline's Joan Didion mic drop, Lanvin has unveiled its own ad campaign featuring kick-ass
by
Raquel Laneri
Shopping
How Well Do
You
Know Lanvin?
We think of Lanvin like we do Coco-Cola. Yes, seriously. It seems like everyone in the world has consumed the brand in one way or another over the last
by
Bobby Schuessler
Celebrity Style
Ciara's Maternity Look Was Yanked Right From Men's Fashion Week
With all of our excitement over Paris' couture shows and anticipation for the newness of New York's impending Fashion Week, Ciara caught us totally off
by
Gina Marinelli
Designers
The Lanvin Ballerina Slipper Stars In Its Own Ballet (Of Course)
Okay, we'll admit it: Your ballet flats may not be the most exciting item in all your closet. But, regardless, we often find that it's one of the most
by
Gina Marinelli
Street Style
1 63-Year-Old Lanvin Model, 4 Enviable Outfits
According to 63-year-old Tziporah Salamon, age does matter in the fashion industry. But as far as we can tell, things have only gotten better for this
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Makeup
Why Alber Elbaz's New Collab Gives Him (And Us!) "Happy Eyes"
As part of his ongoing effort to make your life a beautiful, happy fashion wonderland, Alber Elbaz is teaming up with Lancôme for his first-ever makeup
by
Lexi Nisita
Entertainment
Who's That Girl Hanging Out With Alber Elbaz, In Head-To-Toe Lanvin?
Every brand has a muse: Dior has Marion Cotillard, Maje has Alexa Chung, and Lanvin has...Minnie Mouse. Disney's been getting its chic on for a few months
by
Lexi Nisita
Designers
Vintage Lanvin Illustrations — They're Even More Than You Hoped For
Fashion illustration is an art form. Undeniably. In an increasingly digitized world, it is a visual treat. And we can't get enough of it. Case in point:
by
Emily London
Makeup
Très Chic: Alessandra Lanvin's Beauty Routine
French, gorgeous, and with a footwear collection that would make Imelda Marcos blush — Alessandra Lanvin might just be our beauty spirit animal. Lanvin
by
Megan McIntyre
Designers
Watch: What's It Like To Skype With Alber Elbaz?
When Lanvin was shooting the spring campaign in NYC this past October, Alber Elbaz was stuck in Paris due to a slammed workload and flight complications
by
Connie Wang
Makeup
VIDEO: Lanvin x Alber Elbaz To Launch A Cosmetics Collection
The next few months are about to be bad news for our beauty budgets. First Marc Jacobs makes a break for the makeup aisle, now Lancôme and Lanvin
by
Lexi Nisita
Celebrity Style
Emma Stone Pulls A Fast One In Brand-Spankin'-New Lanvin
We all know that celebs have first dibs on runway duds, especially when you're buds with the designers themselves (Marion Cotillard and Raf Simons are a
by
Sarah St. Lifer
Food & Drinks
Find Out What Happens When Ladurée And Lanvin Team Up
We couldn't say it better ourselves when it comes to the mannequin in Lavin's Madison Avenue boutique's window: "Ooh, mmm, delicious." She's talking
by
Kristian Laliberte
Entertainment News
Jay-Z Wears A Lanvin Necklace, Accessorizes With Blue (Ivy)
Well color us smitten — our obsession with the first family of hip-hop has only been growing as Jay-Z and Beyonce's little tyke gets older (and cuter!)
by
Seija Rankin
Designers
Alber Elbaz Sheds A Few Tears, Melts Our Hearts
Warning: If you don't feel up for a fawning, adoring profile of Alber Elbaz, Lanvin creative director and dancer extraordinaire, you might want to move
by
Leila Brillson
New York
Screw Conventions! Lanvin Enlists A Real (82-Year-Old) Woman To M...
Fashion: it’s one extreme or another. If it’s not super long, it’s super short; If it’s not way too tight, it’s way oversized; If she’s not too
by
Alice Tate
Los Angeles
Rad Or Bad: J.Lo Lets Her Slithery Side Show
Don’t get us wrong, we give major kudos to J.Lo for being a tireless force in the entertainment biz — plus, we’re pretty convinced she’s aging in
by
Angela Tafoya
Designers
Backstage Access: Lanvin Celebrates 10 Seasons With Cake, Boys, &...
You only turn 10 once. Lanvin decided to forgo the standard Chuck E. Cheese party in favor of a sumptuous runway affair that also featured cake, live
by
Connie Wang
Lanvin
Tough Tilda Goes Soft In Lanvin (And We Like!)
It's no secret that we continually swoon over Ms. Swinton's particular brand of red carpet glam, but we're used to a certain touch of — how do we put
by
Brenna Egan
Hot New Products
Video: The Making Of The New Lanvin Glasses Collection
Lanvin's womenswear line has always been a perfect mixture of smart and sexy, so when we heard that they were planning on launching an eyeglasses line,
by
Connie Wang
Los Angeles
Emma Stone's Lookin' Luscious in Lanvin (Again) (Duh)
We can't stop giving Emma Stone mad props for her posh style, and this past week proves Lanvin is the loveliest label du jour for her! She "Globe"-trotted
by
Brenna Egan
