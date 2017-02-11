Kelly Rowland Told Us What Kanye Does At Fashion Shows, & It’s Awesome

When said out loud, "Fashion Week" has a double meaning — and for anyone who's ever been a part of all the action, feeling weak is not only par for the course, it's often the reason we love fashion to begin with. So, in honor of the moments of chaos, beauty, and excitement that made us feel weak, we present My Fashion Week-ness: a compilation of accounts from some of the industry's biggest players. They're spilling their most memorable stories from Fashion Weeks gone by, and the ones that keep them coming back for more. Kelly Rowland needs no introduction. Since her Destiny's Child days, the singer has put out three solo albums which have gifted us with hit after hit, including "Commander," "Like This," and "Motivation" ft. Lil' Wayne. But hey, enough about that. Rowland has also been slaying look after look on the style circuit lately, and we got a chance to sit down with the mother (and author!) about her latest fashion move: She's working with Burlington Stores and WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease to reduce the rate of heart disease in women. Burlington Stores have been giving complimentary heart screenings in their locations across the country for six years now, but this is Rowland's first time fronting the cause. As for why she decided to get on board? Like most women, simply out of curiosity; or really, a lack of knowledge of what's going on inside her heart. We chatted everything from life as a new mom to her recent style accolades, which led us to the topic of New York Fashion Week. And what she had to say about the music at runway shows, which involves a cheeky Kanye West tidbit, came as no surprise: "I get inspired from Fashion Week, especially when I hear the music. I'm always intrigued by the music they're gonna play. It's always an artist that's either been here for decades, and then you're like, 'Oh my God, what song is that?' or it's someone you don't know. I Shazam the songs with my crew during shows. I refuse to put my phone away because I feel like somebody's gonna play a song I don't know. "The last show that did that to me was Lanvin. And I remember sitting next to Kanye West, and we were both going, 'What is this?' And we were trying to figure out who the artist was, and so I said, God, I gotta go see who the music director is. And he was like, 'I'm about to get the jump drive [of the show's soundtrack]! We were both in competition to go get the jump drive. "I got on my publicist's nerves because I was bothering them, asking them to call Lanvin to ask what the song from the show was. I asked them that for a month, and they wouldn't share who it was! It wasn't written in the show notes, either, and they wouldn't tell me. But it's all good."
