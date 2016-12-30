35 Stars Who Upped Their Fashion Game In 2016

Well, team, we've made it. And look how much fashion came out of the darkest year to ever hit Generation Z where it hurts. That's right: 2016 is over, and now, we get to look back and pick from it what will nourish our minds and our closets. We saw the impending death of the Naked Dress, an awards season to rival any Fashion Week before it, and a bevy of odd, head-scratching trends that actually saw the light of day. Plus, the celebrities who modeled them revolutionized the way we document red carpet style.
In no particular order (we mean it), we're recapping this year's standout fashion stars. As we enter 2017, we begin the year with fresh minds, sorted wardrobes, and a hot-off-the-press perspective on how we view everything from airport dressing to party looks. After all, it was the year we caught Céline Dion wearing a Vetements hoodie with heels, Teyana Taylor on the Yeezy catwalk, and Victoria Beckham, yet again, swimming in fall's must-have turtlenecks. The style mavens ahead prove that looking good kind of is a full-time job.
