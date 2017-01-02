The Best Red Carpet-Worthy Celebrity Airport Outfits

If you've ever seen a celebrity at the airport, they're usually on their way to a private jet, accompanied by an Everest of designer luggage and dodging a swarm of paparazzi. But as fashion detectives, we're not here for the peripheral details— we're all about the bells and whistles of their airport security-ready looks ("don't look at me" sunglasses and a snazzy carryall bag, included). Where us mere mortals opt for athleisure vibes, celebrities use the photo op to continue their showcase of never-ending wealth and style. In other words, they're the only passengers on board in six-inch heels.



That being said, we could stand to learn a few tricks from them when it comes to dressing for the moment you walk off the plane, instead of the hell that's being on one. (You know, those business trips that always sound more fun than they actually are). Ahead, we're cataloguing some of our favorite shut-it-down moments in celebrity airport style. See you on the tarmac.