To say that Lanvin is in the midst of an identity crisis would be putting it mildly, something former creative director Alber Elbaz hinted at when he left the company in October 2015 after 14 years in October 2015. “I wish the house of Lanvin the future it deserves among the best French luxury brands, and hope that it finds the business vision it needs to engage in the right way forward,” he said in a statement