According To Prada, Neon Is Ready For A Comeback

A diverse lineup (with Sudanese model Anok Yai opening the show, the first Black woman to do so for the Italian label since Naomi Campbell), the return of those flame heels from spring 2012, appearances by major faces like Sasha Pivovarova and Amber Valletta, and an introduction of Prada gifs via a fictional Instagram character made for some of the only hype we'll see from the European shows this season. On top of these standout moments, the collection itself will be hard to miss come time it hits shelves and the streets of fashion month . A few impractical trends to lookout for: neon, rubber, nylon, tulle, and velcro. (Though there's no word on how to incorporate any of these into your current wardrobe just yet.)