Nothing Says Winter Like These 18 Velvet Dresses

Just as we unconsciously steer towards linen and lightweight cotton at the first sign of summer, so too are we inclined to opt for thicker, warmer fabrics when the brunt of winter hits. There's fleece, wool, cashmere, the works – but while these heavier options are perfect for a chunky knit or cozy jacket, when it comes to picking out a cold weather dress, there's nothing we look to more than velvet.
Thankfully, our favorite winter-ready fabric isn't exactly hard to come by, with everyone from Rachel Comey to Rosetta Getty offering up their own unique takes on the traditional velvet dress. From grunge to regal, party-ready to office-appropriate, there's no shortage of luxe options to choose from in the velvet department this season. So while your regular collection of LBDs and wrap dresses work just fine for the rest of the year, give your winter wardrobe an extra boost by opting for a few in velvet instead.
Ahead, we've rounded up 18 velvet dresses that are sure to make you look and feel your best this winter.
