Nothing Says Winter Like These 18 Velvet Dresses

Thankfully, our favorite winter-ready fabric isn't exactly hard to come by, with everyone from Rachel Comey to Rosetta Getty offering up their own unique takes on the traditional velvet dress. From grunge to regal, party-ready to office-appropriate , there's no shortage of luxe options to choose from in the velvet department this season. So while your regular collection of LBDs and wrap dresses work just fine for the rest of the year, give your winter wardrobe an extra boost by opting for a few in velvet instead.