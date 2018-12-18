Even when it's not! There’s a science to layering, one that hikers and mountaineers have perfected like their lives depend on it (in some cases they do). Every layer serves a distinct purpose. And the formula is: base layer (keeping the skin dry) + mid layer (warm and fuzzies) + shell layer (protection from the elements). We're giving this formula a not-so-technical-fabric take. Find that extra tough leather jacket to act as your shell layer. A longer wool coat serves as your mid-layer, and some extra dry cotton as your base layer. Cropped jackets may take a backseat in outerwear options once the weather turns frigid, but extend the length (and warmth) of them with a longer coat. The dimensional effect of layering doesn't only happen around the collar with multiple open coats – and by layering coats and jackets of varying lengths, you can play with the proportions in an unexpected way.