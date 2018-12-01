31 Perfect Looks To Copy This December

If you've found yourself lusting over a pair of white boots, a patent trench, or an oversized cardigan, now's the time to just go for it. And if you already have said pieces in your closet, now's the time to experiment with how you style them. While it may not officially be winter just yet, when the temperatures drop and you're trying to get dressed each morning, you'll be glad you added a few less-expected pieces into that whole jeans-and-a-sweater routine. Trust us.