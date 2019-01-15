Thankfully, our favourite winter-ready fabric isn't exactly hard to come by, with everyone from & Other Stories to Attico offering up their own unique takes. From grunge to regal, party-ready to office-appropriate, there's no shortage of luxe options to choose from in the velvet department this season.
Ahead, we've rounded up 17 velvet pieces that are sure to make you look and feel your best this winter.
At Refinery29 UK, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 UK may earn commission.