Story from Fashion

Nothing Says Winter Like These 17 Lush Velvet Pieces

Eliza Huber
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Just as we steer towards linen and lightweight cotton at the first sign of summer, so too are we inclined to opt for thicker, warmer fabrics when winter hits. There's fleece, wool, cashmere, the works – but there's nothing we look to more than velvet.
Thankfully, our favourite winter-ready fabric isn't exactly hard to come by, with everyone from & Other Stories to Attico offering up their own unique takes. From grunge to regal, party-ready to office-appropriate, there's no shortage of luxe options to choose from in the velvet department this season.
Ahead, we've rounded up 17 velvet pieces that are sure to make you look and feel your best this winter.
At Refinery29 UK, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 UK may earn commission.
Related Stories
5 Fresh Colour Combos To Start Your Year In Style
22 Lime Green Pieces To Grab Before Summer Ends
En Piste! 5 Ways To Do Après-Ski In Style