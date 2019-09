Fact: It's Time To Re-Up Your Wrap Dress Collection

It's no secret that we love wrap dresses . Besides being universally flattering, they somehow manage to work in every season and can be easily restyled into a makeshift top or lightweight jacket in seconds flat. Like a handy little black dress or a well-fitting pair of jeans , no wardrobe is complete without at least one wrap dress — but really, who's stopping there? So while you probably already have a few (or five) wrap dresses hanging in your closet, trust us when we say that there's always room for one more.